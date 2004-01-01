Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Andrew Mikhael Architect
Architects in New York
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (3)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Downtown White on White Apartment, Andrew Mikhael Architect Andrew Mikhael Architect Minimalist style bathroom Grey
    Downtown White on White Apartment, Andrew Mikhael Architect Andrew Mikhael Architect Minimalist style bathroom Grey
    Downtown White on White Apartment, Andrew Mikhael Architect Andrew Mikhael Architect Minimalist kitchen White
    +4
    Downtown White on White Apartment
    Slouch Couch, Andrew Mikhael Architect Andrew Mikhael Architect Living roomSofas & armchairs
    Slouch Couch, Andrew Mikhael Architect Andrew Mikhael Architect Pool
    Slouch Couch, Andrew Mikhael Architect Andrew Mikhael Architect Living roomSofas & armchairs
    +3
    Slouch Couch
    Luxury Apartment Combination, Andrew Mikhael Architect Andrew Mikhael Architect Minimalist kitchen Engineered Wood Grey
    Luxury Apartment Combination, Andrew Mikhael Architect Andrew Mikhael Architect Minimalist living room Solid Wood Beige
    Luxury Apartment Combination, Andrew Mikhael Architect Andrew Mikhael Architect Minimalist dining room Grey
    +5
    Luxury Apartment Combination

    I design homes and interiors for homeowners in search of creative solutions to enjoy beautiful, functional, and characteristic spaces. I am focused first on building a positive and creative foundation with clients. I believe in a luxury that is measured by the senses.

    Services
    Architecture and Interior Design
    Service areas
    New York, Hamptons, and and worldwide
    Company awards
    • Best of Houzz—Design
    • Best of Houzz—Service
    • DAS Design Award
    Address
    85 Delancey St
    10002 New York
    United States
    +1-2127297554 www.andrewmikhael.com

    Reviews

    Janet McCreesh
    We have worked with Andrew Mikhael for several years and have always been very successful! He is nothing less than professional and detail oriented. Very easy to work with and produces excellent work. Would highly recommend him. - Duce Construction Corporation
    over 4 years ago
    Bishoy Doss
    I am a builder who hired Andrew to add an addition and to remodel an the original dilapidated structure. He had excellent vision and was able to develop a functional addition that tied smartly to the structure. His work is impeccable and very meticulous. He was accessible throughout the project and was able to troubleshoot many issues that came up during the gut renovation. I would highly recommend Andrew.
    over 4 years ago
    Matt Freeman
    Andrew did an amazing job in the design and execution of my 1 bedroom apartment gut renovation. I hired him without hesitation after seeing his work on Dwell. I provided some design direction and he did the rest. He quickly came up with living spaces that are as functional as they are beautiful. He understood the spaces I find inspiring and was able to create a truly unique and magazine-worthy space I enjoy coming home to every night. Everyone who sees what he did with the kitchen is wowed. He worked hard to bring world class design and stay within my budget. We had less than 4% of construction overages over the course of the project. I highly recommend using Andrew to transform any sized space into your dream home. I would hire Andrew again if we buy another apartment or do a combination.
    over 2 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
      Add SEO element