Place To Relax Pte Ltd
Interior Designers & Decorators in Woodlands 11
    A one-stop interior design and renovating firm that prioritizes in working hand-in-hand with our Clients to build their ideal home or commercial space. At Place To Relax our Interior designers evaluate, plan, design the interior areas of residential & commercial. We also helps clients to select equipment and fixtures, professionally supervise the coordination of colors and materials, obtain estimates and costs to work within the client's budget, and oversee the progression of the project. We often advise clients on architectural requirements, space planning, and the function and purpose of environment achieving a “Place To Relax”
    Services
    • Interior Designer
    • Interior Design Firm
    • Interior Design
    • Renovation
    • Home upgrading
    • office renovation
    Service areas
    Singapore and Woodlands 11
    Address
    11 Woodlands Close, #08-48
    737853 Woodlands 11
    Singapore
    +65-86907655 www.placetorelax.sg
