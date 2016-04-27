Your browser is out-of-date.

Ocean Granites (S) Pte Ltd
Flooring in Singapore
    Ocean Granites is a family of people, dedicated to bringing elegance of natural stones into your homes.

    We source for the best quality stones, take possession of it, introduce compatible stone care products and further process it to its prime. We Create timeless elegance from these natural stones, for our clients. Having been in this trade for almost 25 years, we truly understand what a homeowner's worries are when they purchase natural stone products.

    Our portfolio of projects includes installation in prestigious homes and
    good class bungalows, attesting to our high level of expertise and abilities.

    Services
    • Supply Marble
    • Ganite & Onyx slabs. Supply & Install Granite/Marble Kitchen & Vanity Tops
    Service areas
    Singapore
    Address
    31 Kranji Way
    739451 Singapore
    Singapore
    +65-96540101 www.oceangranites.com.sg

    Reviews

    vinoth kumar
    about 6 years ago
    sri laxmi sai ram
    about 3 years ago
    Alex
    The boss is a nice guy.
    almost 6 years ago
