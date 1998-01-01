Our History
ValWell Development Enterprise Co., Ltd established in 1998, is located in Taichung, Taiwan. We specialize in designing and manufacturing a full range of ball valves, line blind flange valves and double block and bleed gate valves.
Our Factory
We are committed to technologically advanced products and continually improving to develop High Quality and zero leak technological valves. Having the most technologically advanced and versatile valve manufacturing units through our high-end CNC machines and an abundance of skilled workforce, Valwell is able to deliver the most-trusted, highest-quality valves in any industry, so customers have less downtime and the lowest cost of ownership.
Our Product
We provide all kinds of ball valves including soft seated ball valves, metal seated ball valves, floating type ball valves, trunnion mounted ball valves, multi-way ball valves, high pressure ball valves. Ball valve connections are available in flanged end, threaded end, socket weld end and butt weld end. Size range is from DN15 to DN600. Our products are designed in compliance with API, ANSI, DIN PN and JIS standards. Pressure ranges include ANSI Class 150 / 300 / 600 / 900 / 1500 / 2500, DIN PN 10/16/25/40, and JIS 10K / 16K. We also make line blind flange valves and double block and bleed gate valves for marine, shipbuilding, chemical, petrochemical, oil & gas, refinery industries and thankers, terminals.
Product Application
The exacting design and manufacturing of our valves result in reliable performance, extended service life, and safe operation in a wide range of applications and environments, including pipeline, oil & gas, chemical & petrochemical, pulp & paper, power generation, water, onshore & offshore, terminal, shipbuilding, marine, semiconductor and other process industries.
Our Certificate
We have obtained many certificates to guarantee and ensure customers product quality and safety, including ISO 9001, CE, DUNS, API 6D, API 607, API 6FA, ISO 15848-1, DNV Type Approval and DNV Approval of Manufacturer etc.
Production Equipment
We have CNC lathes, CNC machining centers, drilling & tapping machines, pressure test machines for valve production.
Production Market
We have been successfully exporting our valves to over 30 countries around the world, including countries in America, Europe, Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Africa. We have participated in many projects, such as SBM, Canada Construction Project, Singapore Airport Project, Aurecon Thermal Oil & Bitumen Nitrogen Project, FPCC Petrochemical Project, IHI Catcher FPSO Project, Oil tanking Terminal Project, Petronas Terminal Project, VTTI Terminal Project and many more.
Our Service
We carry out quality and leakage test on all our ball valves according to API, EN or JIS standard before shipping them out to customers, Zero Leakage is guaranteed. We provide leakage test reports and 3.1 material inspection certificates to customers. We provide 12 months warranty for valves, actuators, and positioners from the date of original purchase. It covers the repair for the defect resulting from the use under normal and customary manner. However, valve consumables (including body seal, seat, thrust washer, stem packing, stem bushing, and gland bearing) are not included in the warranty. 3-Way Ball Valve suppliers
website:http://www.valwellballvalves.com/
- Service areas
- Bytów
- Address
-
2323 Bytów
Poland
+86-15978978978 www.valwellballvalves.com
Henan Piao'an Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 1989 and is a comprehensive modern enterprise group integrating scientific research, development, production and operation.
The company covers an area of 360,000 square meters and a building area of 200,000 square meters. It has fixed assets of 1 billion yuan and more than 5,100 employees, including 25 masters and 1,680 engineering and technical personnel with college or technical secondary school or above. The group鈥檚 leading products include absorbent gauze, absorbent cotton, disposable non-woven products, medical equipment, biomaterials, medical polymers, and medical sanitary materials. There are more than 1500 varieties in 7 major segments. The domestic market share of the products is more than 48%. Exported to Europe, America and other countries.
The company has always adhered to the business tenet of "Quality and Trustworthiness". In January 2000, it was the first in the domestic industry to pass the CMDC audit of the China Medical Device Certification Center, and obtained the ISO9001, ISO13485 international quality management system and the double certification of absorbent gauze and absorbent cotton products. In 2000, it obtained the self-operating qualification for product import and export. Successfully passed the CE certification in September 2004. In December 2004, it obtained ISO14025 international environmental certification.
Henan Piao'an Group Co., Ltd. is a national central reserve material, China's medical and sanitary materials industry, and one hundred key enterprises in Henan Province. It is also an agent storage enterprise of military combat readiness materials jointly recognized by the National Development and Reform Commission and the PLA General Logistics Department in the same industry in China. Piao鈥檃n Group has been awarded 鈥淎dvanced Enterprise鈥漛y provinces and municipalities for many times. In 2004, the company was awarded 鈥淣ational Contract-abiding and Credit-honoring Enterprise鈥? 鈥淣ational Honest and Law-abiding Township Enterprise鈥? and 鈥淣ational Large-scale Enterprise鈥? The company鈥檚 products have been awarded 鈥淧rovincial Quality Products鈥? 鈥淗enan Province Key Protected Products鈥? 鈥淗enan Province Inspection-Free Products鈥?nbsp;and other honorary titles for successive years. The "Piaoan" brand has been recognized as a "Famous Trademark of Henan Province" by the Provincial Administration of Industry and Commerce for years. In May 2004, the "eco-medical cotton" produced by the company was awarded the "National Torch Program Certificate" by the Ministry of Science and Technology of China. In February 2005, it was awarded the "Top Ten Scientific and Technological Innovation Units in Henan Province". In 2010, the value of the "Piaoan" brand was assessed by Beijing Famous Brand Appraisal Service Co., Ltd. to reach 3.108 billion yuan.In February 2006, he was awarded the "Top 20 Industrial Enterprises in Henan for Patent Applications". In May of the same year, Piao'an Group was recognized as the "No. 3 Most Competitive Enterprise in China's Sanitary Materials and Medical Supplies Manufacturing Industry" by the National Market Inspection Center. In June, it was recognized as the "large industrial enterprise with the most development advantage in China" by the China Market Research Center. In 2011, Piaoan Holding Group Co., Ltd. was rated as a national high-tech enterprise.
In 2004, Piao鈥檃n Group and Donghua University jointly developed the E路P-A pure cotton spunlace non-woven fabric, which can be widely used in medical, civil, environmental protection and other industries. Henan Piao'an Group has two national standard drafting experts. In January 2013, Piao'an Group added a new family of "indwelling needles" to the three categories of products.
"Step into the high-tech field, always keep the industry leader" is always the unremitting pursuit of Piaoan people. Piaoan Group is willing to work together with people from all walks of life to prosper the Chinese Eisai market and protect people's health!
Piao'an cares for your health and builds a global brand of medical consumables.Wholesale Disposable 3Ply Mask
website:http://www.vastlonmedical.com/