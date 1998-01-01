Legal disclosure

Henan Piao'an Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 1989 and is a comprehensive modern enterprise group integrating scientific research, development, production and operation.

The company covers an area of 360,000 square meters and a building area of 200,000 square meters. It has fixed assets of 1 billion yuan and more than 5,100 employees, including 25 masters and 1,680 engineering and technical personnel with college or technical secondary school or above. The group鈥檚 leading products include absorbent gauze, absorbent cotton, disposable non-woven products, medical equipment, biomaterials, medical polymers, and medical sanitary materials. There are more than 1500 varieties in 7 major segments. The domestic market share of the products is more than 48%. Exported to Europe, America and other countries.

The company has always adhered to the business tenet of "Quality and Trustworthiness". In January 2000, it was the first in the domestic industry to pass the CMDC audit of the China Medical Device Certification Center, and obtained the ISO9001, ISO13485 international quality management system and the double certification of absorbent gauze and absorbent cotton products. In 2000, it obtained the self-operating qualification for product import and export. Successfully passed the CE certification in September 2004. In December 2004, it obtained ISO14025 international environmental certification.

Henan Piao'an Group Co., Ltd. is a national central reserve material, China's medical and sanitary materials industry, and one hundred key enterprises in Henan Province. It is also an agent storage enterprise of military combat readiness materials jointly recognized by the National Development and Reform Commission and the PLA General Logistics Department in the same industry in China. Piao鈥檃n Group has been awarded 鈥淎dvanced Enterprise鈥漛y provinces and municipalities for many times. In 2004, the company was awarded 鈥淣ational Contract-abiding and Credit-honoring Enterprise鈥? 鈥淣ational Honest and Law-abiding Township Enterprise鈥? and 鈥淣ational Large-scale Enterprise鈥? The company鈥檚 products have been awarded 鈥淧rovincial Quality Products鈥? 鈥淗enan Province Key Protected Products鈥? 鈥淗enan Province Inspection-Free Products鈥?nbsp;and other honorary titles for successive years. The "Piaoan" brand has been recognized as a "Famous Trademark of Henan Province" by the Provincial Administration of Industry and Commerce for years. In May 2004, the "eco-medical cotton" produced by the company was awarded the "National Torch Program Certificate" by the Ministry of Science and Technology of China. In February 2005, it was awarded the "Top Ten Scientific and Technological Innovation Units in Henan Province". In 2010, the value of the "Piaoan" brand was assessed by Beijing Famous Brand Appraisal Service Co., Ltd. to reach 3.108 billion yuan.In February 2006, he was awarded the "Top 20 Industrial Enterprises in Henan for Patent Applications". In May of the same year, Piao'an Group was recognized as the "No. 3 Most Competitive Enterprise in China's Sanitary Materials and Medical Supplies Manufacturing Industry" by the National Market Inspection Center. In June, it was recognized as the "large industrial enterprise with the most development advantage in China" by the China Market Research Center. In 2011, Piaoan Holding Group Co., Ltd. was rated as a national high-tech enterprise.

In 2004, Piao鈥檃n Group and Donghua University jointly developed the E路P-A pure cotton spunlace non-woven fabric, which can be widely used in medical, civil, environmental protection and other industries. Henan Piao'an Group has two national standard drafting experts. In January 2013, Piao'an Group added a new family of "indwelling needles" to the three categories of products.

"Step into the high-tech field, always keep the industry leader" is always the unremitting pursuit of Piaoan people. Piaoan Group is willing to work together with people from all walks of life to prosper the Chinese Eisai market and protect people's health!

