Soltis Interiors LLC
Interior Designers & Decorators in Dubai
    Opulence Villa Interior Design In Dubai
    Modern and Luxury Villa Interior Design In Dubai
    Luxury Villa Interior Design

    Soltis Interiors is a Dubai based full interior solutions company creating luxury, unique interior designs and executing the same to the highest level of quality and attention to detail.

    With over 25 years of experience in architecture, design and fit out of luxury high end projects in UAE, UK, USA and Europe, specialized in residential projects, Soltis Interiors is proud to provide its clients with full circle of services from architecture, interior and landscaping design, decoration as well as full turn key execution of all works at highest quality standards. Our close connections with many European factories of materials, equipment, furniture, lighting and other elements of interiors are providing us with latest updates and knowledge and support us in always upgrading our work and services.

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Fit Out
    • Architecture
    • Lighting and Decoration
    Service areas
    • Dubai
    • Europe
    • GCC
    • USA
    • UK
    Address
    Onyx Tower 2, office 1003 The Greens, 1st street
    00000 Dubai
    United Arab Emirates
    +971-551145995 soltisinteriors.ae
