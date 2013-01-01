Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Eightytwo
Interior Designers & Decorators in Singapore
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Service areas
    Singapore
    Company awards
    • Interior Designers Excellence Awards (IDEA) 2020
    • IDEA Colour Award – Bronze (Punggol Field)
    • IDEA Colour Award – Bronze (Peach Garden)
    • Best Residential Project Apartment 1001 – 2000 sqft – Bronze (Mirage Tower)
    • Best Residential Project Apartment 1001 – 2000 sqft – Bronze (Eng Hoon Mansion)
    • The International Design & Architecture Awards 2020
    • Shortlisted / Living Space – Global Award (Golden Walk)
    • Shortlisted / Living Space – Global Award (Watten Residences)
    • Shortlisted / Interior Design Scheme – Asia Pacific Award (Peach Garden)
    • Shortlisted / Luxury Residence – Asia Pacific Award (Quinterra)
    • Show all 13 awards
    Address
    46 Kim Yam Rd, #02-09/10 The Herencia
    239351 Singapore
    Singapore
    +65-66987987 www.eightytwo.sg
      Add SEO element