- Service areas
- Singapore
- Company awards
-
- Interior Designers Excellence Awards (IDEA) 2020
- IDEA Colour Award – Bronze (Punggol Field)
- IDEA Colour Award – Bronze (Peach Garden)
- Best Residential Project Apartment 1001 – 2000 sqft – Bronze (Mirage Tower)
- Best Residential Project Apartment 1001 – 2000 sqft – Bronze (Eng Hoon Mansion)
- The International Design & Architecture Awards 2020
- Shortlisted / Living Space – Global Award (Golden Walk)
- Shortlisted / Living Space – Global Award (Watten Residences)
- Shortlisted / Interior Design Scheme – Asia Pacific Award (Peach Garden)
- Shortlisted / Luxury Residence – Asia Pacific Award (Quinterra)
- Show all 13 awards
- Address
-
46 Kim Yam Rd, #02-09/10 The Herencia
239351 Singapore
Singapore
+65-66987987
www.eightytwo.sg