Larry Contractors Pte Ltd
Restoration & Renovation in Warehouse
    38 Martin Road Home Renovation Project

    Larry Contractors Pte Ltd is a Singapore Based renovation company providing a wide range of home renovation and maintenance services. Our intention is to satisfy clients with the best quality service and always build positive relationships for a long time. Our extensive range of services includes warehouse renovation,

    office renovation

    , home renovation, kitchen renovation, carpentry, room design, HDB, reinstatement works, and more. Our contractors have the expertise to handle the projects which cater to your needs to produce outstanding results beyond your expectations. We value our customer’s needs which makes us take pride in excellence in our services, executions, and management to produce promising results. Happy clients are repeat customers and the best advertisers.


    Services
    • Home Renovation
    • Commercial renovation
    • Office Renovation
    • HDB
    • Condo
    Service areas
    Singapore
    Address
    5 Kaki Bukit Road 2
    417839 Warehouse
    Singapore
    +65-91072601 contractors.com.sg
