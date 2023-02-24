Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
BMJ Physiotherapy
Other Businesses in Singapore
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • BMJ physiotherapy is the leading physiotherapy clinic in Singapore. Highly recommended by esteemed specialists and doctors. Core concept services include pain management, post-surgery recovery, Osteoarthritis, and slipped disc treatments. When leisure massages in Singapore do not address your aches and pains, our dedicated physiotherapists will assist you in regaining ease & mobility in your Bones, Muscles and Joints! Best Physiotherapy Clinic serving you in 6 locations across Singapore, situated at Orchard, Raffles Place Tampines, Marine Parade, Kovan and Ang Mo Kio.

    Services
    • Physiotherapy Singapore
    • Physiotherapist in Singapore
    • Physiotherapy in Tampines
    • Slipped disc recovery Singapore
    • Sprained ankle and neck treatment in Singapore
    • Sports massage Singapore
    Service areas
    Singapore
    Address
    3 Tampines Central 1, Tampines Plaza 1, #06-05
    529540 Singapore
    Singapore
    +65-68714350 bmjtherapy.com
      Add SEO element