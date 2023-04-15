Your browser is out-of-date.

Doors in Singapore
    Ditsy Bone Inlay and Resin Two Drawer Buffet, Rooh for Spaces
    Ditsy Bone Inlay and Resin Two Drawer Buffet

    Rooh for Spaces means 'soul' of a space. We believe that a space that has its own personality has a soul. Our homes narrate a story about us, and as we evolve, our homes should too with a collection of what we love. At Rooh for Spaces, each design has a story that takes you on a journey. We have travelled across Asia to bring back the tales and myths of rich cultures that once lay along the Silk Route. Rooh for Spaces works closely with artisans all over Asia on product design, quality control and production coordination. The vision is to maximize the handmade element in our products. From artisanal furniture & crockery to aesthetic home decor products, we have a lot to offer for various corners of your life!

    Services
    furniture, homewares, and kitchenware
    Service areas
    Singapore
    Address
    55 Ubi Ave 1, #03-08 By appointment only
    408935 Singapore
    Singapore
    +65-90585749 roohforspaces.sg
