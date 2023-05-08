Foxwood Electric is a reliable and experienced electrical contractor in Toronto. Our locally based team offers a comprehensive range of electrical services, including installation and maintenance for residential, commercial, and industrial systems. With our expertise and commitment to customer satisfaction, you can trust us to handle all your electrical needs efficiently and professionally. Contact us today to schedule a consultation and experience the difference of working with a trusted electrical contractor.
- Service areas
- Toronto
- Address
-
Two Morneau Shepell Centre, 895 Don Mills Rd. Suite 900, Toronto, ON M3C1W3
M3C 1W3 Toronto
Canada
+1-6479336588 foxwoodelectric.ca