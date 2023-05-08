Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Foxwood Electric
Electricians in Toronto
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Offers (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project New Offer
Request review Edit profile

Services

  • Electrical Contractor Toronto
  • Electrical Companies in Toronto
  • Residential Electrician Toronto
  • Commercial Electrical Contractors Toronto
  • Electrical Company in Toronto
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Foxwood Electric is a reliable and experienced electrical contractor in Toronto. Our locally based team offers a comprehensive range of electrical services, including installation and maintenance for residential, commercial, and industrial systems. With our expertise and commitment to customer satisfaction, you can trust us to handle all your electrical needs efficiently and professionally. Contact us today to schedule a consultation and experience the difference of working with a trusted electrical contractor.

    Service areas
    Toronto
    Address
    Two Morneau Shepell Centre, 895 Don Mills Rd. Suite 900, Toronto, ON M3C1W3
    M3C 1W3 Toronto
    Canada
    +1-6479336588 foxwoodelectric.ca
      Add SEO element

      homify - modify your home

      4.5

      Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

      DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
      No, Thanks