Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
E³.SPACE
Interior Designers & Decorators in tampines
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • For more than 25 years, we have fared well in areas of carpentry technology, exceptional materials and people. We are committed to produce quality interior designs when creating your personalised interior lifestyle. 

    Every space will be personalised and crafted specially for you.


       

    We have the solution for any challenge to come. A solution that makes your desired lifestyle come easy through a methodical approach on our end. We do not compromise durability or safety as we believe that all homes should be a safe and comfortable place for everyone.



    All of our customised modular kitchen, wardrobe and built-in furniture is crafted to the highest standard. In order to illustrate this quality, we voluntarily extend to our consumers a 5-years guarantee covering manufacturing defects, quality of workmanship and material defects.

    Services
    Interior design, home renovation, and home storage
    Service areas
    interior design and tampines
    Address
    ​No. 67 Tampines Industrial Ave 5 T5@Tampines Singapore
    528643 tampines
    Singapore
    +65-81251257 www.ecubespace.com.sg
      Add SEO element

      homify - modify your home

      4.5

      Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

      DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
      No, Thanks