Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Edwin Stipe Inc
Plumbers in Allentown
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Offers (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project New Offer
Request review Edit profile

Services

  • HVAC installation Heating Contractor HVAC repair Plumbing Contractor Air Conditioning Installation Air Conditioning Repair
  • HVAC installation
  • Heating Contractor
  • HVAC repair
  • Plumbing Contractor
  • Air Conditioning Installation
  • Air Conditioning Repair
New project
  • Go Premium

    • If you're in need of a plumbing & HVAC contractor that can take care of all your heating, air conditioning, plumbing, drain cleaning and water heating needs, looks no further than Edwin Stipe, Inc. We're a family-owned and operated business so you can rest assured that we know what we're doing. We offer a wide range of services, that's why Edwin Stipe is the perfect choice for those who demand the best. And our commitment to customer satisfaction is second to none. Plus, we're always available 24/7 for emergency service. Trusted since 1894, Edwin Stipe has served thousands of customers all across Allentown and nearby Lehigh Valley areas. Call us!


    Service areas
    Allentown
    Address
    1642 Union Blvd Suite Z
    18109 Allentown
    United States
    +1-4847256358 edwinstipe.com/heating-cooling-plumbing-allentown-pa
    Legal disclosure

    If you're in need of a plumbing & HVAC contractor that can take care of all your heating, air conditioning, plumbing, drain cleaning and water heating needs, looks no further than Edwin Stipe, Inc. We're a family-owned and operated business so you can rest assured that we know what we're doing. We offer a wide range of services, that's why Edwin Stipe is the perfect choice for those who demand the best. And our commitment to customer satisfaction is second to none. Plus, we're always available 24/7 for emergency service. Trusted since 1894, Edwin Stipe has served thousands of customers all across Allentown and nearby Lehigh Valley areas. Call us!

    https://twitter.com/EdwinStipePA


      Add SEO element

      homify - modify your home

      4.5

      Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

      DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
      No, Thanks