R.A. Woodall Roofing is the leader in 1) New Roofs 2) Replacement Roofs and 3) roof repair and 4) roof life certification programs with realtors & home owners. R.A. Woodall Roofing has been serving the Williamsburg & James City County area of Virginia since 1989. We area locally owned. Call us for a free roof estimate! In addition to new and replacement roofs we install metal roofs, 20 to 50 year shingles, repair roof leaks, flat roofs, rubber roofing, asphalt shingles 20 to 50 year life cycle. Our Top rated certified roofing installers and installation team will complete your project on time and within the quoted budget.