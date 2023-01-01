YUME Architects is a multiple-award winning design
studio based in Singapore. We are highly skilled on landed residential houses
and its interiors designs, and condominium and flat renovations. Our expertise
ranges from new construction, re-construction, A&A and renovations. We
focus on designing spaces that is not only extremely functional and efficient,
but also inspires the residents with its bold yet elegant design. With our deep
understanding of the tropical climate, our design is also a careful response to
the local tropical climate and specific site conditions of each project. Having
worked on numerous high-profile projects in NY and Tokyo, we offer a uniquely
curated perspectives to the housing design to achieve thoughtful and elegant,
yet bold and unique outcome to each single client. YUME Architects has received
numerous prestigious design awards, and our works has been exhibited and
published internationally.
- Services
- Architectural Service
- Interior Design
- Renovation
- Project Management
- Service areas
- Singapore
- Company awards
- 2021 Singapore Institute of Architects Design Award
- Awarded for Delight: Singapore Pavilion
- 2023 iF Design Award
- Awarded for Body Heart & Soul project
- 2023 Kyoto Global Design Award
- Awarded for Body Heart & Soul project
- Address
-
1 Tannery Road
347719 Singapore
Singapore
+65-85007181 www.yumearchitects.com
