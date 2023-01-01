Your browser is out-of-date.

YUME Architects
Architects in Singapore
    • Crescent wall house, YUME Architects YUME Architects Bungalows
    Crescent wall house, YUME Architects YUME Architects Bungalows
    Crescent wall house, YUME Architects YUME Architects Bungalows
    Crescent wall house
    House at the Corner, YUME Architects YUME Architects Bungalows
    House at the Corner, YUME Architects YUME Architects Bungalows
    House at the Corner, YUME Architects YUME Architects Bungalows
    House at the Corner
    The House of Light and Shadows, YUME Architects YUME Architects Single family home
    The House of Light and Shadows, YUME Architects YUME Architects Single family home
    The House of Light and Shadows, YUME Architects YUME Architects Single family home
    The House of Light and Shadows

    YUME Architects is a multiple-award winning design

    studio based in Singapore. We are highly skilled on landed residential houses

    and its interiors designs, and condominium and flat renovations. Our expertise

    ranges from new construction, re-construction, A&A and renovations. We

    focus on designing spaces that is not only extremely functional and efficient,

    but also inspires the residents with its bold yet elegant design. With our deep

    understanding of the tropical climate, our design is also a careful response to

    the local tropical climate and specific site conditions of each project. Having

    worked on numerous high-profile projects in NY and Tokyo, we offer a uniquely

    curated perspectives to the housing design to achieve thoughtful and elegant,

    yet bold and unique outcome to each single client. YUME Architects has received

    numerous prestigious design awards, and our works has been exhibited and

    published internationally.


    Services
    • Architectural Service
    • Interior Design
    • Renovation
    • Project Management
    Service areas
    Singapore
    Company awards
    • 2021 Singapore Institute of Architects Design Award
    • Awarded for Delight: Singapore Pavilion
    • 2023 iF Design Award
    • Awarded for Body Heart & Soul project
    • 2023 Kyoto Global Design Award
    • Awarded for Body Heart & Soul project
    • Show all 8 awards
    Address
    1 Tannery Road
    347719 Singapore
    Singapore
    +65-85007181 www.yumearchitects.com
    Legal disclosure

