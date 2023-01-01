YUME Architects is a multiple-award winning design

studio based in Singapore. We are highly skilled on landed residential houses

and its interiors designs, and condominium and flat renovations. Our expertise

ranges from new construction, re-construction, A&A and renovations. We

focus on designing spaces that is not only extremely functional and efficient,

but also inspires the residents with its bold yet elegant design. With our deep

understanding of the tropical climate, our design is also a careful response to

the local tropical climate and specific site conditions of each project. Having

worked on numerous high-profile projects in NY and Tokyo, we offer a uniquely

curated perspectives to the housing design to achieve thoughtful and elegant,

yet bold and unique outcome to each single client. YUME Architects has received

numerous prestigious design awards, and our works has been exhibited and

published internationally.



