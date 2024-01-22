We offer custom Lash extensions, lash lifts, brow lamination and tinting services. We have been rated #1 by VOGUE, Allure, Refinery29, Time Out New York. Our founder Clementina Richardson is a pioneer in the lash industry with over 14 years of experience in the art of lash extensions. All lash stylist are licensed and trained to provide a customize application to each of our clients. A full consultation is done prior to the application to determine which look is best suited for your lifestyle., bone structure and eye shape. Each client is unique and is treated accordingly.
- Commack
- Address
6564 Jericho Turnpike
11725 Commack
United States
+1-6312580985 www.enviouslashes.com
