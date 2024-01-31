Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Techtimia Engineering Pte. Ltd
Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning Contractors in Singapore
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Aircon Services in Singapore, Techtimia Engineering Pte. Ltd Techtimia Engineering Pte. Ltd Other spaces
    Aircon Services in Singapore, Techtimia Engineering Pte. Ltd Techtimia Engineering Pte. Ltd Other spaces
    Aircon Services in Singapore, Techtimia Engineering Pte. Ltd Techtimia Engineering Pte. Ltd Other spaces
    +2
    Aircon Services in Singapore

    Techtimia Engineering Pte. Ltd, Singapore's leading one fo the best integrated facilities management service provider, excels in mechanical & electrical engineering, with a focus on air conditioning and mechanical ventilation systems (acmv). We offer comprehensive services like hvac/acmv maintenance, air balancing, and cooling tower maintenance in Singapore. our tailored approach ensures enhanced functionality and comfort in various environments. dedicated to quality and customer satisfaction, Techtimia is your ideal partner for efficient, sustainable facility management solutions. Our highly skilled and experienced professionals who are dedicated to providing exceptional services to our clients. Our team members are experts in their respective fields, with years of experience and specialized training.

    Services
    • HVAC/ACMV Facilities Services
    • Maintenance & Repair
    • Air Balancing
    • Aircon Services
    • Repair & Installation (Commercial / Industrial / Residential)
    • Pump Services / Repair / Overhauling / Alignment
    • Cooling Tower Maintenance / Repair / Services
    • Cold room
    • Walk-in Chiller & Freezer Services / Installation / Repair
    • Pipe Insulation & PU Jacketing
    • Exhaust Fan & Axial Fan Repair / Installation
    • UV Light Supply / Installation / Services
    • AHU / FCU Blower Supply & Install
    • Air Filter / HEPA Filter Supply & Install
    • Water Tank Cleaning Services and Plumbing Services
    • CNC Machining / Precision Works
    • Kitchen Exhaust Hood Cleaning / Services
    • ACMV Duct Repair / Cleaning / Services
    • Electrical Service / DB / VSD / Control Panel
    • Building Facilities & Maintenance Contract / Manpower Deployment
    • AHU Motor / Pump Motor / ACMV Motor Services / Repair
    • Welding Works
    • Aircon for CRAC / VRV / Server / Cassette / Chill Water
    • Show all 23 services
    Service areas
    Singapore
    Company awards
    • CEO PRESTIGE AWARD 2018-19
    • Singapore Enterprise Medal of Honour.
    • TOP BUSINESS SERVICE AND QUALITY
    Address
    1 Tampines North Drive 1, T- Space, #04-23 @ Tampines
    528559 Singapore
    Singapore
    +65-94889014 www.techtimia.com
      Add SEO element

      homify - modify your home

      4.5

      Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

      DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
      No, Thanks