Xanax, a brand name for the generic drug alprazolam, holds a significant place in the arsenal against anxiety disorders. As a member of the benzodiazepine family, Xanax primarily works by binding to certain receptors in the brain, intensifying the effects of a neurotransmitter called gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA). This process results in a calming effect on the central nervous system, offering relief to those grappling with overwhelming anxiety.

