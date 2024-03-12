Order Link: https://www.medsalpha.com/shop/buy-dilaudid-online/
The generic name of Dilaudid is hydromorphone
, which is available under different brand names like Exalgo, Dilaudid, and Hydrostat IR
. Dilaudid comes under the drug class Opioids.
It is prescribed for the temporary control of extreme pain
when other treatment options have been ineffective or if they are unbearable.
- Service areas
- New Hartford
- Address
-
32, Briarwood Lane, New Hartford, NY, United States
13413 New Hartford
United States
+1-8148063041 severepain.mystrikingly.com