Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Active Scholars (Toronto)
Other Businesses in Toronto
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Active Scholars (Toronto) is a summer camp that blends science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) learning with sports activities. Campers explore new STEM themes each week, while focusing on basketball in weeks one and three and participating in various sports in weeks two and four.
    Services
    • TORONTO SUMMER CAMP
    • International school
    • Summer camp
    • sport
    Service areas
    Toronto
    Address
    1320 Yonge St, Toronto, ON M4T 3B2, Canada
    M4T 3B2 Toronto
    Canada
    +1-4165711236 www.activescholars.org/toronto-summer-camp
      Add SEO element

      homify - modify your home

      4.5

      Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

      DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
      No, Thanks