Active Scholars (Toronto) is a summer camp that blends science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) learning with sports activities. Campers explore new STEM themes each week, while focusing on basketball in weeks one and three and participating in various sports in weeks two and four.

Services TORONTO SUMMER CAMP

International school

Summer camp

sport Service areas Toronto Address 1320 Yonge St, Toronto, ON M4T 3B2, Canada

M4T 3B2 Toronto

Canada

+1-4165711236 www.activescholars.org/toronto-summer-camp