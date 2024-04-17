Active Scholars (Toronto) is a summer camp that blends science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) learning with sports activities. Campers explore new STEM themes each week, while focusing on basketball in weeks one and three and participating in various sports in weeks two and four.
- Services
- TORONTO SUMMER CAMP
- International school
- Summer camp
- sport
- Service areas
- Toronto
- Address
-
1320 Yonge St, Toronto, ON M4T 3B2, Canada
M4T 3B2 Toronto
Canada
+1-4165711236 www.activescholars.org/toronto-summer-camp