Things I should know before renovating a house

The first thing to do before you start to rebuild a house is to assess the pros and cons. Check for dampness, leakage, fungal growth, pest infestation, structural weaknesses. Next step is to know the house rebuilding laws in your area and obtain the necessary permits, post which you should consult a lawyer. Now, get in touch with an architect or designer and draw up a plan. Homify lists thousands of professionals and hence is the perfect place to find the right architect to rebuild a house. Once that’s done, you will need to take your family size and needs, as well as the budget into account before you start the process. Start with fixing the problems first like the improving ventilation, ground draining, removing infestation, starting chemical treatments, and move on to the main structural work and extensions. Landscaping and plastering will follow, finishing with interior design work like flooring, painting, wiring, plumbing etc.

What type of house rebuilding design can I use?

To rebuild a house, you will first need to settle on what style you want your home to be—for eg do you want a modern home, a minimalist style home, classic and vintage style, a country-style cottage or a modern apartment. Based on that, your home can be a linear and modern, filled with sophisticated shapes and lines, large spaces with touches of wood and little minimalistic decor it can be a classic one with plenty of flourishes. To begin with, the basic structure needs to be something that will be aesthetic yet practical for you and your family, as well as your growing needs. Also, storage, rooms, modern fixtures and fittings are all an important part of the rebuilding process. You can use the latest technology and at the same time, you can choose a classic, timeless look or even elements that have a modern vibe, depending on the décor that you will also eventually go with.