1. How can I start to remodel my house/flat?

The first step in remodeling your home is to determine which parts need a makeover and why. Assess your house for dampness, leakages, plumbing and electrical panel damages, pests and fungal growth, structural faults etc and then decide on which part needs a remodel. Best is to get an engineer who can check for all of these and other major structural problems. For a large scale renovation, its best to hire an architect or designer who can guide you on the complete project and get the necessary permits. Don’t forget to calculate the costs before you embark on a remodeling project. Next is to get your paperwork ready, depending on whether you live in an HDB flat, or condo, or a bungalow. Usually enlargement of rooms, breaking of internal walls, including a water feature, changing floor levels require a permit from the Housing Board. Make sure you Get a clear floor plan, which makes space planning easier, make a checklist of the challenges that you will face while remodeling, meet with renovation professionals and decide on which one suites your project. Pick out the products you will be using for remodeling early on. By planning your remodelling in advance, you can save tons of money on buying new furniture, door handles, wallpapers and wooden laminates.

2. What should I remodel other than interiors?

Remodelling is first about fixing the inherent structural problems. You begin by stabilizing the old structure, fixing problems of damp and infestation, condition of drains, manholes and septic tanks, improve ventilation and finish chemical treatments of woodwork. Next, pipes and gutters will have to be fixed and any external joinery or decoration will be conducted. Once all this is done, landscaping and other interior work can follow.

3. What is the trendiest design I can apply?

The industrial and Scandinavian look has been a crowd favourite for remodelling. The trendiest styles that have emerged from these styles are geometric tiles, vintage looking cabinets and select retro pieces, a quiet Victorian look with heavy upholstery and a heavy wooden look with a minimalistic slant. So whether you adopt a quirky industrial style, or a chic minimalistic look, finally, you need a home design that has the right colour coordination and is functional in the long run. The best remodel design is the one that evolves with its occupants over time.