How can I use my roof?

The rooftop or terrace can be used for a variety of purposes. You can create a lovely landscaped garden on it with a green cover and plenty of pots and plants as well as Zen-like pebbled pathways and entire beds of succulents. You can also cover it with a prefabricated gazebo and turn it into a sun room that becomes an extension of your living room, or a standalone structure on the top of your home, where you can enjoy the sunshine even as you are protected by the covering. You can also create an indoor or roof top pool using this space, as long as you consult an experienced engineer or builder to help you with your idea. Roofs or terraces are also perfect places to have parties and entertain guests. Besides plants, you can adorn these spaces with comfy and hardwearing furniture, plush rugs, enchanting lights, artworks and sculptures etc. You can also get a permanent or temporary shade for your roof or terrace for bad weathers, to keep the elements at bay. Feel free to hang drapes or screens to ensure privacy or to avoid the effects of climactic fluctuations.

What are some great roof design ideas?

Your roof top can be a great style vista that can amp up your lifestyle quotient by leaps and bounds. You can invest in heavy duty, solid planters in various bright colours to match the leaf colours of your indoor house plants. You can also use various kinds of lighting that can be suspended from the frames of an open gazebo, and others that can be installed on the ground. Further, you can get a pretty metal trellis made for a statement making wall with a creeper growing over it. In front of it, you can place a fountain and some focused lighting while stone statues and art installations can be scattered throughout the grounds.

How can I get inspiration for my roof?

If you are looking for ideas to decorate your roof, just flip through our vast collection of roof and terrace pictures or browse through the magazine section for articles themed on roof designs. Don’t forget to add you favourite ideas to your personal ideabook for later reference.