What should I know before starting roof gardens?

So before implementing the roof garden, here is what you should keep in mind. Check if your roof is fit to have one, that is, if the local authorities will permit you to have a garden on the roof. Also find out if your roof is capable enough of withstanding the weight of a roof garden. You’ll be adding quite a few kilos of soil and plant weight to your roof, and this might increase as the greens keep growing.

Your roof may need additional waterproofing measures before you get started. Find out the best local solutions available for it. Choose your design and layout. You can grow plants in containers, bags, boxes, trays or custom roof garden set ups. You can also choose to carpet the roof in places to aid insulation. Introducing a small seating area for you to enjoy your garden, can be a good idea too. Choose your plants with care. Urban rooftops are best for holding herbs and ornamentals, although many roof garden experts grow the whole gamut including fruits on their roof tops. Start small with the “sure shot success” plants like lettuce, chillies and tomatoes. You may want to start seeding saplings indoors, so that they need replanting at the beginning of spring / winter when the temperature isn’t too harsh. So deciding the time when you want to start, is vital.

What should I do to maintain roof gardens?

First, create a watering system. There are several innovative drip irrigation systems that take out the chore of watering plants every day, and are very convenient. Since roofs may be windy, you may want to consider building a windbreak to protect the smaller plants and saplings.

If you can’t spare enough time for maintenance, use fertilizer sticks to ensure that your plants get their fair share of nutrition. And do show some love since they recognize it. Don’t forget to create compost from the kitchen waste to save on costs, and get high quality organic nutrition for your plants. Also check out our listing of professionals who can assist you with this endeavour.