What Type Of Sauna Should I Have?

There are mainly two different kinds of Sauna; Dry and Steam. “dry sauna” is constructed with wood pallets that absorb moisture in the room. The room temperature is kept around 80—100℃ constantly, so you can get sweat a lot in there. It is designed in under 20㎡ to save heating costs in Finland where the whole sauna culture started. On the other hand, “steam sauna” is mainly made with tiles that keep the room moisturized. The room temperature is quite low compare to dry style, around 40℃. Therefore, you can stay inside of steam sauna longer, and warm up your body slowly. It helps you to detox your body, and also help your skin to turnover quicker. You can choose either an outdoor or inside house depends on your budget and space.

What are some great Sauna design ideas?

There are many ways in which you can design and decorate your sauna. While wood is the main element, you can also use tiled walls to create a luxurious effect. Play around with stone finished tiles and even granite for a sophisticated look. Further, you can use glass shower stalls as well as white fixtures for the sink and hot tub.