What is Shabby chic?

Shabby Chic has emerged as one of the most popular trends in home décor, going strong even after two decades of the concept being made popular by British designer and TV presenter Rachel Ashwell. In the most basic sense, this style uses furniture which is upcycled or antique, pastel colours, upholstery with floral prints and earthy accents like natural flooring. Distressed and aged furniture lies at the heart of this look with white accents dominating on the walls. This is a look which celebrates the beauty of old things like faded linens, oversized mirrors, recycled furniture along with an overtly feminine style. Overall, it’s a look which can be achieved even if you are tight on the budget. You only need your creative juices to flow as this is a look which thrives on mixing the vintage stuff with feminine colours.

How can I design my room with shabby chic style?

Shabby chic works best for people who are passionate about collecting all things antique or have a liking for things that are old but still functional. To get a shabby chic look for your room, try painting the walls white or using colours like light blue or lilac. Team it with antique accessories to enhance the vintage feel of the room. You could also go for a natural white flooring with earthy accessories to transform the look of your room. Similarly, using vintage fittings in bathrooms will create a unique shabby chic look. Look for weathered and worn pieces of furniture, pieces which can be upcycled and given a raw coat of paint and a distressed look. Simply painting the furniture and sanding them away can also give you the desired look. For shabby chic lamps, try covering them with vintage fabric. Oversized mirrors also work well for this look. Don’t forget to mix and match the furniture to create a soft, quirky and yet charming look.