So what constitutes a single family house?

A single family house or a single family detached home is a standalone home that can accommodate an individual family or household, unlike multi-family residential units. It is usually a residence that is built on its own private premise. A single family house can be done up in many ways, depending on the needs of the family members as well as the layout of the home. These homes typically have an open plan and layout, and are constructed on plots which are larger than the building itself. So an outdoor area like a yard or garden surrounds the single family house in most cases. Browse through our albums to know more.

What are the pros and cons of a single family house?

The single family house is typically concentrated on a single storey or a duplex. But depending on its size, type of structure or plan, and design, it can be categorized as a cottage, mansion, villa, or bungalow. These homes have an open layout that helps people move around more freely. It is different from a typical compact home or apartment which does not leave much room for too many people and activities at a time. This layout can be planned around a courtyard, or can have a main hallway with the living room, dining room, kitchen and den in the various corners, while the bedrooms remain off the corridors, or on the floor upstairs. Single family houses belong completely to the owners and they can carry out repairs and extensions whenever they want. With such abodes, you won’t need to shell out property management fees as is the norm in apartments and condominiums. But the cost of any repair, renovation, structural additions or upkeep has to be entirely borne by you. Also, single family houses take more time to get heated in the winters compared to homes with shared walls