How can I design my small bathroom projects?

Everyone likes modern, trendy bathrooms with great tiles, faucets, sinks and good storage. However, space and budget always come in the way of designing that perfect dream bathroom. But having a small bathroom does not necessarily mean it will cannot get creative. There are several ways to achieve the look you want even in your HDB bathroom.

· Adding a little bit of wood can make your bathroom feel resort like.

· It is always smart and safe to use soft colours to make a room look larger, but if you want to do raw and industrial, bold and dark colours are the way to go.

· Adding a mirror will enhance the look and space of the bathroom.

· Pedestal sinks can also be a big space saver, and at the same time look elegant.

· Keep the exposed pipes for that perfect industrial look or minimalist look.

· Tiled floors can make the bathroom look modern and larger than it actually is.

· Plan a proper lighting scheme to brighten up corners and cramped areas.

· Plan the right height and corner for your sink. If you want a tub get a smaller one and pick the right vanity or else there will be maintenance issues later.

What is a trendy small bathroom design?

Trendy designs does not always mean expensive and glamorous. Bathrooms are made to look modern and functional by adding the right accessories. Whether you go for zen minimalism or industrial, the ultimate aim is to make your bathroom look great and clutter-free. Mirrors always serve as a great accessory, since they create a wider look and a good illusion of space. A matching vanity/shelves could hold necessary items like soaps, shampoos and towels. Adding a partition wall between the WC and shower area is also a popular trend. Forget bathtub, but don’t forget the soak-tub which requires a smaller area. For more small bathroom ideas, browse Homify for pictures and ideas of trendy small bathrooms and get started.