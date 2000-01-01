How can I make my small bedroom look big?

The boom in the residential construction industry has opened up new avenues for interior design firms. What does this mean for residents? This means more options to choose from when it comes to redesigning your small bedroom. However, try not to get overwhelmed with ideas of how to decorate your small bedroom. The idea is to add elements and decorate in a way that makes a small room look more spacious. Learn to work with bad corners, awkwardly positioned windows, and inconvenient shapes. Here are some small bedroom ideas that create an illusion of space.

1. Use of light colours makes a room look bigger. Ditch the darker hues will allow the eye to move effortlessly and create the illusion of space.

2. Lighten up the room with soft light that bounces off the ceiling and infuses the bedroom with a glow.

3. Try to find storage areas in unusual places, like under the bed, in a wall closet, in a built-in dresser etc

4. A great way to find more space is to keep the grounds clear and go vertical. This will add a neater and a more spacious look to your bedroom.

What are trendy small bedroom items?

Small bedrooms in HDB apartments should be designed to give the illusion of space. Most home owners prefer neat lines in the form of partitions in small bedrooms. A popular design option is using extendable tables or dressers to save space. Polished wooden panels are also popular. Bedrooms with a wooden panel that covers one entire wall are increasingly becoming popular. Add some beautiful lighting with exposed light bulbs to recreate a popular bedroom look. Exposed brick walls are a by-product of the new Scandinavian and Industrial design trend. Designers recommend either painting the wall white and putting up some colorful artwork or painting it red to give it an authentic look. Minimalism is also another upcoming trend. The homeowner can pick two muted colors to create a theme in the bedroom and accompany that with minimal wooden furniture.

How Much Do I Need to Design My Small Bedroom?

Before you start creating a list of expenses, you should know that remodeling and redesign would cost differently. Remodeling might involve breaking down walls or pulling up flooring, and needs a permit from the Housing Board. Painting the walls can cost anywhere between S$1000-S$1700. Getting custom-made bedroom furniture will cost about S$700-S$2000 for the bed frame and $200-$350 for a set of bedside tables. If you are buying pre-made furniture, the price will depend on the quality of furniture you pick. Lamps, fixtures, bed linen will cost extra. If you are still not sure about how you want to redesign your bedroom, setting aside S$100 per sq. ft. is a good budgeting strategy.