Small Garden Ideas

How and where can I design my small garden?

The key to design a small garden is to use the available space intelligently. Even a small balcony can be a place where you can start your small garden. Wall mounted flowerpots and planters on the balcony railings can save up much space and help create a small and cheerful garden. Teaming it with accessories in the corners can liven up the area further. Outdoor mirrors can also create an illusion of space where there isn’t any. Small gardens are easier to maintain and good furnishings and cute artefacts can enhance its look.

What are trendy small garden items?

Gardening is picking up around the world as more and more people are turning into gardening enthusiasts and decking up small spaces with plants and growing organic vegetables. With a growing market, there are several trendy garden products available that will easily spruce up your balcony or patio. Some these products include interest pots and planters in the shape of frogs or tortoises. Painted ceramic pots are also trendy to set up ornamental plants. Apart from balconies, the terrace can also be converted into a small garden. Trendy garden furniture can be placed to create a corner and various potted plants can line up the walls. Wall planters are also trendy options in a small garden. However, it is important to consult a contractor if a terrace garden is being planned. There are also gardening consultants who can help set up a trendy garden. They will be able to set it up as per your budget and space.