How can I design my small living room?

Designing a small living room to make it look roomier is a tricky proposition, since you need to find the correct balance between making the room look spacious while also making space for extra furniture. While you could always seek the help of interior design houses who can help you redesign your HDB apartment, here are some creative small living room ideas that will help you make the area visually stunning and spacious.

A mirror: Increase light and position it across a window for maximum benefit.

Hidden storage: Limit your clutter with the help of built-in storage furniture.

Try small-sized leggy furniture: Stick to chairs, small settees and love seats.

Use the height of the room: Offer visual delight above the head to create an impression of grandeur.

Add plants: A touch of greenery within a small space adds depth to a room.

Use multi-utility furniture: Ottomans and side tables can be used for various purposes while keeping the living room clutter-free.

Folded seats: Keep extra folding seats that you can fold away unless you have multiple guests over.

Use a sofa-cum-bed: These multi-utility pieces help you to entertain guests who might want to stay over.

What are the trendy small living room items?

No matter whether you are going for the raw industrial look or the chic Parisian look, or a retro aesthetic look, here are some trendy elements that will always come in handy. A sleek chandelier or overhead lamp A zen flower pot to add some colours to the room An upholstered ottoman-cum-table-cum-seat A lounge sofa, if you have a corner in the room Multi-utility shelves to display books, artefacts, clocks, etc. How much do I need to design such a living room?

Living room design costs vary from one project to another depending on the scale and the requirement of the customer. Here is an estimate of the cost break for designing a living room:

Hacking a wall panel costs $40—60 / foot run

False Ceiling: $4—10 / square feet

Carpentry: Shoe cabinet: $250—350 / ft. run

Settee with storage: $120—160 / ft. run

TV console: $150—300 / ft. run

Display cabinet: $220—500 / ft. run