1. What Is The Benefit of Vinyl Flooring?

Vinyl Flooring is one of the most affordable flooring options available to Singapore homeowners. This particular flooring material requires minimum maintenance and can last up to 20-25 years. The material is available in two forms: sheet or tile. An industrial grade adhesive is used to stick the flooring onto the underlying concrete or wooden surface. For homeowners, the biggest advantage after affordability is the range of design and color options available. Vinyl flooring mimics wood, cement and other colors and textures. So much so, that vinyl flooring is often mistaken for the real thing. Vinyl is water resistant since the liquid is not absorbed through the flooring. The flooring is slip resistant, making it ideal for use in homes with young children.

2. How much does Vinyl Flooring cost?

Vinyl Flooring is more affordable than most other options on the market. It costs between S$6 and S$7.50 per sq. ft. The price for other materials (Eg: Marble, etc) begins at S$10 per sq.ft. Labor costs for installation is around S$3-S$10 per sq.ft. However with Vinyl flooring comes the option of installing on your own, thereby saving you a ton of money. Installation videos are available online for those furnishing their home on a budget.

3. What type of Vinyl Flooring Can I Find?

Vinyl Flooring is available in two different forms, sheet and tile. A Vinyl sheet usually consists of a roll that can be laid down throughout a room for installation. Before this, the entire vinyl sheet needs to be cut according to the size of the room. Special shapes for furniture (eg: Pillars) need to be cut out carefully as well. Depending on the type of flooring (cement or wood), an adhesive is used to stick the sheet. Vinyl Tiles come with a self-adhesive peeling back. These are easier to install as compared to a sheet. This is in part due to the adhesive already present on the back and the small size of the vinyl tiles.