How Can I make My White Kitchen Special?

Choosing a white kitchen as your base design is one of the best things you can do to create a pure, stylish and classy look except for one small problem. All white kitchens have a fear of looking monotonous to the point of looking similar. The problem can be solved quite simply by adding your unique personal touch. The ‘special’ elements you add will depend on the style you’ve chosen for the rest of the house. If you have an eclectic design, you can extend the same to your kitchen by adding an unusual splashes of colour from rugs to wall art. If you have an industrial design, you can accessorize with sleek faucets, steel finish appliances, chimney and utensils, shiny drawer handles and knobs to complement the look. A country style home can add potted plants and wood finishes to cabinets to create a more spacious feel. It’s all about how you top up the white kitchen to give it your special touch

How to Design White Kitchen Perfect?

A perfect kitchen holds the right combination of functionality and style – after all, you need to not only cook there but also be able to keep it spotless and create an environment where your family can have a good time over meals. Start by using a mix of unusual lighting including a task light over your dining table. Two must haves in a white kitchen to break the colour monotony are a designer rug and unusual wall art. Go for an outdoor rug that can be sturdy with spills. Don’t forget to incorporate one unexpected element like a vertical garden, transparent plastic furniture, an unusual plant or a unique copper-finish sink and faucet combination that can truly make the space stand out.