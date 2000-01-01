1. What is good about having Wood Flooring?

No home is complete without the right type of flooring. Wooden flooring is versatile and matches with most popular interior design styles. It is also environmentally friendly, durable and great for long-term use. You will be walking around on the flooring you pick for years to come, so pick wisely. Also remember, if you intend to change the flooring of your HDB apartment, you might have to obtain a permit before beginning work in your home.

2. What type of Wood Flooring exists?

Depending on the type of wood used, the setting, and the overall finish of the flooring, a lot of different options exist in the market.

Laminate Flooring

Laminate wood flooring is made of processed wood. Therefore, it lasts long. There are a lot of options with regards to the kind of wood you can choose for this kind of flooring, so you have your work cut out for you.

Parquet Flooring

This is perhaps the most popular and most expensive kind of wooden flooring that is popular in Singaporean homes. This is ideal for those of you who like wooden flooring with a little design. Depending on the length of wood strips, different designs can be created for your floors.

Engineered Wood Flooring

Engineered flooring consists of multiple layers of wooden planks to create sturdy flooring. Each layer is placed at a 90 degree angle to the previous layer.

3. How much are they?

Wood flooring can cost form anywhere between S$500-S$2000. A wooden laminate flooring for a 3 bedroom HDB apartment in Singapore can cost around S$15000. Other flooring types such as engineered wooden flooring or parquet wooden flooring will cost even more due to the material use as well as the skill required in setting the wood. If you need to break it down per sq. ft., Laminate flooring will cost S$3.5-S$4.00 per sq. ft, Parquet flooring will cost between S$7-S$14 per sq. ft., and Vinyl flooring will cost S$6-S$7.50 per sq. ft. Don’t forget to add in the labor as well, which can cost anywhere from S$5-S$10 per sq. ft.